Yonko Bonov

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-12

Abstract. The study focuses on Ivan Grozev’s work of related to Bogomilism. In this regard, some of his plays, as well as several individual poems, have been studied. Attention is drawn to the peculiar syncretism between Bogomil dualism, theosophical esotericism, occultism and Nietzscheanism in the creation of the mythologized image of Boyan the Magician – aiming to place the topic on an Orthodox theological paradigm, implying a relatively new or little-known point of view.

Keywords: Boyan the Magician, Bogomilism, New Bulgarian Literature, Zarathustra, Theosophy, Christianity