Sava (Shtoni) Kokoudev

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-11

Abstract. The contemporary spiritual movement of modern Bogomilism claims to revive the teaching and practices of medieval Bogomilism, but what is the dogmatic core identity of this New or Neo-Bogomilism and is it relevant enough to ascribe the contemporary movement to known dualistic systems? A reconstruction of traditional dualistic interpretative framework surrounding the conception of Original Sin would contribute to the definition of a criteria of evaluation of new phenomena, such as New Bogomilism, as well as their philosophical relations and synthesis with contemporary culture, including information society and technologies.

Keywords: New Bogomilism, Theological and cultural anthropology, identity and otherness, concepts and images of dualistic ideas