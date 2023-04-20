Денис Иванов

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-4-lea

Abstract. The purpose of this article is to clarify the prerequisites, character and duration of Ivan Drasov`s teaching in the Czech cities of Pisek and Prague. As a main source material were used Ivan Drasov`s school notebooks from the period of his studies in Bohemia, Drasov`s epistolary legacy and some memoirs. Through analysis and comparison of the mentioned sources, the following circumstances were established. The most likely reason for directing Ivan Drasov to Bohemia was his desire to study chemistry and engineering, and the choice of Pisek was predetermined by the presence of his compatriots in this city. Although Drasov had the opportunity to gain good knowledge in various fields during his studies in Pisek, in the end he remained unsatisfied. In 1874, Ivan Drasov made an attempt to study in the Austrian city of Linz. After this attempt failed, Drasov returned to Bohemia and in 1875 completed his education in Prague.

Keywords: Ivan Drasov; real high school; Pisek; Prague; Czech Lands