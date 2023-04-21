Prof. Aleksandar Životić, PhD

University of Belgrade (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-2-bul

Аbstract. The paper analyzes the geopolitical and military circumstances of the emergence of Serbian war plans created in the event of a Serbian-Bulgarian military conflict, based on unpublished archival sources kept in the Military Archives and relevant historiographical and memoir literature. The evolutionary stages of the Serbian war plan and their dependence on international circumstances in the Balkans, the interest of the great powers in inter-Balkan problems and the current conjuncture of Serbian-Bulgarian relations are indicated. The beginnings of professional military planning in Serbia, mobilization and concentration plans, as well as initial operational plans are especially presented. The measures undertaken by the Serbian General Staff regarding the organization of traffic and supplies in the event of a war with Bulgaria were also presented.

Keywords: Serbia; Bulgaria; war plan; general staff; mobilization; concentration