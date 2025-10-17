доц. д-р Любомир Кръстев

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-5-1-two

Abstract. The article examines two cartoons by the British artist William Chasemore that reflect on the Congress of Berlin 1878. The Congress was famous for the creation of other cartoons, but the two works by William Chasemore do not fall into this category and may represent an interesting addition to the more popular aspects of satire dedicated to the diplomatic forum after the Russo-Turkish War of 1877 – 1878. Leading European politicians are depicted curiously, including German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli (Lord Beaconsfield), Russian Foreign Minister Prince Gorchakov, and other important participants in the meeting in Berlin in the summer of 1878. The satirical presentation of the event is filled with many scathing but accurate observations about international politics in the context of the Eastern Question.

Keywords: Congress of Berlin, cartoons, Bismarck, Disraeli, Salisbury, Gorchakov, Eastern Question, satire