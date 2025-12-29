Гл. ас. д-р Петя Василева-Груева

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-6-4-bul

Abstract. The article aims to present a current picture of the Bulgarian diaspora in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The number, ethnic composition and economic motives of Bulgarian citizens who have chosen the country for temporary or permanent residence are examined. Attention is also paid to the models of integration, the creation of community spaces, educational and cultural institutions that maintain the national identity of the diaspora. Bulgarian citizens in the Netherlands are a representative model of society in Bulgaria, with the main difference that abroad, this society actively builds a positive environment for its social and cultural cohesion in a spirit of partnership and equality.

Keywords: Bulgarian diaspora, migrant communities, social dynamics, schools abroad, cultural institution, Bulgarian folklore and tradition