Dr. Oleksandr Nazarchuk, Assoc. Prof.

Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University (Ukraine)

Prof. Svitlana Hanaba, DSc.

Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (Ukraine)

Prof. Oleg Batrymenko, DSc.

Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-6-3-eli

Abstract. Solving the problems of state-building and territorial unity of the country, reviving and awakening the spirit of the Ukrainian community, are of great practical importance and demand in the realities of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Responsibility is defined as a constructive form of attitude to a problem that requires a solution. As an internally oriented quality, this phenomenon reflects the tendency or even the desire of a person (or a social group, the state) to adhere to generally accepted socio-cultural norms in their activities, to follow certain rules, and to show readiness to take responsibility for their own actions. Increasing the level of the elite’s responsibility is one of the most effective ways to address many social problems in various spheres of public life. It is about the ability to feel social involvement and responsibility to society, the state and future generations, to overcome indifference and alienation from social and political processes. Responsibility is based on social interest. The elite, motivated primarily by social interest, is able to bear responsibility to society, community, and the individual. Its characteristic is not only a certain social status, but also an appropriate intellectual and psychological level of development and the ability to act in accordance with the national interest. Obviously, the active and responsible activity of the elite is its image characteristic and should be aimed at preserving and building the statehood, especially in the context of such a complex social crisis as a war.

Keywords: elite, responsibility, war, social crisis, statehood, consolidation

