B.H.S. Thimmappa

Alliance University – Bangalore, Karnataka, India

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2025-2.05

Abstract. Learners learn best through active involvement with concrete experiences, significantly improving academic performance. The micro-learning approach improves knowledge acquisition and information retention by making learning more engaging and motivating. Digesting and retaining smaller pieces of chemistry subject matter is easier when it is relevant to the specific learning objectives and context. This paper presents perspectives on microlearning landscapes and content creation aspects with a couple of demonstrated examples in the chemical bonding chapter and microscale chemistry practical work. These microlearning modules encourage exploring alternate solutions proceeding well beyond the single byte.

Keywords: Microlearning module, Byte sized meal, Mental registration, Active involvement