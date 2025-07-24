Yuji NISHIYAMA

Tokyo Metropolitan University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02-04

Abstract: Secrecy is essential to human life, shaping personal identity and social bonds. It enables individuals to protect their inner lives and fosters intimacy and community through selective sharing. Secrecy involves ethical and political judgment, requiring decisions about what to conceal or disclose, when, and to whom. In Jacques Derrida’s deconstructive philosophy, secrecy is deeply tied to responsibility. His late seminars, especially Respond to Secrecy, explore secrecy across various domains and highlight its critical role in literature and ethics. This paper analyzes the importance of secrecy within Derrida’s thought, focusing on responsibility and key works like Passions, The Gift of Death, and Respond to Secrecy.

Keywords: Jacques Derrida; deconstruction; secrecy; responsibility