Prof. Dr. Dorin Opriş, DSc.

1 December 1918 University of Alba Iulia (Romania)

Adina Popovici

Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (Romania)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-1.02

Abstract. The present study starts from the growing interest currently shown in moral education and aims to highlight the level of satisfaction and expectations of teachers towards the supporting texts and stories used to achieve the goals of this classical dimension of education. The research data analyses the results obtained through a survey in which 460 primary school teachers in Romania participated. The results show statistically significant differences between high school and post-secondary graduate teachers, compared to those with doctoral studies, in terms of the level of satisfaction shown to texts with moral content from school textbooks, which are preferred by teachers from rural areas. Moral storytelling is particularly used in Personal Development and Civic Education and is preferred by urban teachers with high teaching degrees. The conclusions also highlight the reasons why teachers seek alternative solutions to school textbooks in achieving moral education.

Keywords: primary education, moral education, didactics, values, curriculum