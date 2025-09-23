Веселин Дафов

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-03-06

Abstract. The text discusses the issue of agreement (contracting) for philosophical activity (teaching, class, session, etc.) in institutional (school, university, etc.) and meta-academic forms of philosophizing (philosophy with children in kindergartens and primary and secondary schools, individual philosophical counseling, philosophical clubs for adults, etc.). The opportunities, advantages and disadvantages of, on the one hand, the so-called institutional and, on the other hand, meta-academic philosophizing from the point of view of negotiation (contracting) are discussed. The idea of the “standard” for philosophizing is introduced, as overcoming the limitations arising from the concept of “requirement” in relation to philosophy and philosophizing as common intersubjective and thinking-together being.

Keywords: ontology; subjectivity; philosophizing; philosophy with children; philosophical counseling; philosophical practices