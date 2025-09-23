Tsena Zhelyazkova Stoeva

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-03-07

Abstract. The text explores the form and content of doing philosophy with children, which, while being an educational activity, differs from classical teaching as it is guided by ideas and standards of a different spirit. Children are acknowledged as capable of autonomous thinking. Philosophising with them, is a distinct engagement from teaching and studying any specialised knowledge, skill, or attitude, whereas it does not differ essentially from any other philosophical practice. As a staring point in philosophising with children, any moment of children’s everyday life could become subject to philosophical reflection.

Keywords: philosophy with children, philosophizing, free thinking, creativity, philosophical community