Dr. Delyan Penchev

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-1.08

Abstract. Pedagogy is a field of science in which some characteristics of both social studies and humanities intersect. This has the greatest impact on the philosophical and methodological basis on which various educational studies are carried out, particularly the ones where the main research method is the experiment. In this context, positivism and hermeneutics are most influential. Taking all this into account, this article focuses not so much on the separate examination of these epistemological schools, but on the peculiarities of their simultaneous application. The main goal is to find an answer to the question of how positivism and hermeneutics converge in the experimental educational study. The main research method is philosophical and methodological analysis.

Keywords: educational experiment, methodology, methodological pluralism, positivism, hermeneutics