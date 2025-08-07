Elena Nedeva, Assist. Prof.

Trakia University – Stara Zagora (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-6.09

Abstract. The article examines the theoretical and empirical aspects of the need for specific training of future pedagogical specialists to work with children with chronic diseases and their families. The study evaluates the influence of the used methods on the perception of the learning material, the assimilation of knowledge, skills and competences by the students. The effectiveness of these methods is considered as the extent to which the learning objectives are achieved, including the depth of understanding, practical applicability and long-term acquisition of knowledge. The goal is to identify the most effective teaching methods, to obtain feedback from students, and to optimize relationships between children with chronic illnesses, their families, and future teachers. The expected benefits are higher quality of education, better preparation of students, greater satisfaction with the learning process and better care for children with chronic diseases. The article presents initial results of an empirical study, including a conceptual framework, toolkit, and data analysis.

Keywords: children with chronic diseases, effectiveness, teaching methods, students, future teachers