Проф. д.и.н. Иван Първев,

доц. д-р Мария Баръмова

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-6-3-bey

Abstract. The article employs the method of “retrospective geopolitical analysis” to examine the foreign relations of the Austrian Habsburgs in the 18th century. The article evaluates the degree to which Habsburg strategies were effective in navigating the evolving political landscape of Europe. At the beginning of the century, Austria was a powerful state that was expanding into Central and Southeastern Europe following its victory over the Ottomans. The Habsburgs had ambitions to conquer the entire Balkans, including Constantinople. However, Emperor Charles VI’s vision of restoring Habsburg dominance to a degree comparable to that of the 16th century proved to be an unrealistic aspiration. Following the Treaty of Belgrade in 1739, Austria’s military power declined, and the rise of Prussia further weakened Vienna’s position. The Austrian monarchy encountered difficulties in fully adapting to the evolving geopolitical landscape, which saw the emergence of new powers such as Prussia and Russia, in addition to the established Great Britain and France. Over time, Austria became a regional power, frequently acting as a junior partner to more dominant states. This decline in Habsburg might was largely due to significant geopolitical miscalculations made by the rulers in Vienna during the late 17th and early 18th centuries.

Keywords: Habsburgs, Austria, Geopolitics, Balkans, 18th Century