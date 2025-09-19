Dr. Steliana Yordanova, Assoc. Prof.,

Stoyan Garov, PhD student

University of Library Studies and Information Technologies

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-4-4-par

Abstract. This paper focuses on the possibilities for developing a model of academic interaction that combines the pursuit of scientific innovation with the need to preserve and enhance cultural identity. In the context of global transformations in research and development systems, and in response to the pressing need for sustainability in the cultural sphere, the study proposes a new strategic approach to academic cooperation. Key principles are outlined for sustainable collaboration among academic institutions, cultural organizations, and innovation structures, through the application of qualitative methods and comparative system analysis of international academic practices. The report defines the central focus of the research as the interaction between scientific innovation and cultural identity.

Keywords: academic interaction, interaction, cultural identity, scientific innovations, strategic planning, integrated model, paradigmatic foundations