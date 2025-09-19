Prof. Dr. Ilona Klaniene, Dr. Donatas Lengvinas

Klaipėda University, Lithuania

Vilma Šinkevičienė

Pedagogical Psychological Service of Mažeikiai Region, Lithuania

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-4-5-col

Abstract. Parents must ensure that children can grow in safe environments; however, some families face various social risks that interfere with their children’s development processes. In such situations, the family case management model is applied to ensure the child is granted the right conditions for successful socialization. The social worker (case manager) organizes the case management process by mobilizing specialists for coordinated assistance. The purpose of this article is to reveal the possibilities of collaboration between the social pedagogue and the social worker (case manager) in assisting the students in the context of the case management family. It also presents the results of the performed qualitative research (interviews with social pedagogues and group interview with social workers) that revealed that the support of the social worker, mediation between institutions, and positive mutual interaction are important for successful collaboration. Yet, it is often disturbed by mutual distrust of specialists, and different approaches to solving pupils‘ problems. Active cooperation between the social worker and the social pedagogue during the application of case management to the family helps achieve better results in aiding the student.

Keywords: children, social workers (case managers), social pedagogues, cooperation, case management for the family