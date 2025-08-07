Dr. Oksana Dmitriieva, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Olena Chopik, Assoc. Prof.,

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Mykhalska

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-6.02

Kamianets-Podilskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University (Ukraine)

Abstract. The analysis of the problem of forming inclusive competence of future teachers in theory and practical research shows its extreme relevance. It is especially important to develop inclusive competence at the stage of teaching students at a higher education institution to ensure their further effective practical work. The study shows that a significant part of higher education students understands correctly the concept of „inclusive education“, but one third of respondents don’t realize who exactly can be recommended to study in an inclusive form. It has been found that most respondents understand the benefits of inclusive education, they express their attitude to it positively, but some respondents found it difficult to demonstrate their attitude to inclusive education for children with special educational needs. It has been determined that more than half of the respondents are aware of their own role in the team of psychological and pedagogical support for children with special educational needs and the need to cooperate with other team members, but a significant number of higher education students were unable to answer this question. The respondents emphasize a conscious attitude to the difficulties that will arise in the process of inclusive education of children with special educational needs, noting that providing appropriate conditions in the educational institution and the availability of personal qualities of teachers will help to overcome these difficulties. It was found that only one third of modern higher education students have a desire to work with children with special educational needs in conditions of inclusive education, while the vast majority of respondents admitted their own unpreparedness to work with children with psychophysical developmental disorders. Prospects for scientific research are the development of pedagogical support for the formation of inclusive competence of higher education students in the field of knowledge 01 Education/Pedagogy, which would provide for the formation of inclusive competence of higher education students – future teachers.

Keywords: inclusive competence, higher education students, teachers, pedagogical conditions, children with special educational needs

