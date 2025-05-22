Dasare Sylejmani,

Vesna Makashevska,

Jasmina Jovanovska

St. Cyril and st. Methodius University in Skopjе (RN Macedonia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-4s.10

Abstract. Learning multiplication from age 7-8 affects the teaching of mathematics, because mathematical operations are interrelated. Knowing the importance of learning multiplication, the greatest possible effort should be made, so that the students acquire the best knowledge and skills, and therefore it is preferable to use different methods and activities of learning and teaching. As one of the more effective methods, we single out play, which is one of the main reasons for this research. The purpose of this topic is to investigate the impact of computers games on the development of multiplication skills in children. Through this study, it is intended to understand how computers games, affect the improvement of the understanding and application of multiplication concepts in children. This research is a qualitative and quantitative research, because is experimental study to evaluate the impact of mathematical games on the development of multiplication skills in children and analysis of the collected data. The result suggests that the more games are used in the classroom, the more students’ ability to learn satisfactorily and systematically increases.

Keywords: computers games; multiplication; skills; development; teaching