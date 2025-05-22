ЧЕРНОВА – има формули и означения, които не се копират от текста, но не могат да се копират и като изображение, как да се процедира?

Deborah O. Daniel, Sefiu A. Onitilo,

Omolade B. Benjamin, Ayoola A. Olasunkanmi

Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye – Ogun State, Nigeria

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2025-1.04

Abstract. Pneumonia and meningitis pose substantial threats to global public health due to their high morbidity and mortality rates. This study investigates the dynamics of these diseases with a focus on coinfection and evaluates the effectiveness of vaccination as a control measure. Using a mathematical model, the transmission dynamics are explored and the basic reproduction number is derived to identify conditions for disease-free and endemic states. Numerical simulations analyze the impact of varying vaccination compliance levels, demonstrating that higher compliance significantly reduces the number of susceptible and infected individuals while increasing the vaccinated population. The study emphasizes the need for integrated public health strategies combining vaccination campaigns, efficient vaccine distribution, and supportive medical care to mitigate the burden of pneumonia and meningitis coinfections. These findings provide a framework for designing effective interventions aimed at reducing disease prevalence and improving public health outcomes.

Keywords: Pneumonia; Meningitis; Coinfection; Mathematical Modelling; Transmission Dynamics, Vaccination; Sensitivity Analysis