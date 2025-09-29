Bujar Adili,

Arbresha Zenki-Dalipi,

Jehona Rushidi-Rexhepi

University of Tetova (North Macedonia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-7.03

Abstract. This research explored the impact of variables including school cultural structure, level of education, and teaching experience on primary school teachers’ perceptions of the core characteristics of intercultural education. Two separate scales from Bedeković’s (2011) Survey Questionnaire were administered to 217 primary school teachers in the Republic of North Macedonia. The scale’s reliability coefficient (Cronbach’s Alpha) was found to be 0.67 and 0.92, respectively. Statistical analyses, including T-tests and ANOVA, were conducted to examine potential differences in teachers’ perceptions based on the explored variables. The findings revealed statistically significant differences in perceptions of the key definition of interculturality (t=-4.381, p=.000) as well as the objectives of intercultural education (t=-3.532, p=0.001) between teachers in multicultural and monocultural schools. Continuous professional development on cultural diversity is imperative for teachers.

Keywords: teacher training; cultural diversity; intercultural education; perceptions; multicultural schools