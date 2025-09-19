Проф. д.н. Юра Константинова

Институт за балканистика с Център по тракология,

Българска академия на науките

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-4-2-str

Abstract. The text presents little-known or entirely unknown data on the history of Sofia buildings financed through the donations of Bulgarian merchant Ivan Denkoglu and those that are named after him. It traces their fate from the mid-19th century to the present day, analyzing it through the lens of the turbulent history of the Bulgarian state. In addition to exploring the history of the Ivan Denkoglu School and the churches ‘St. Virgin Mary Prechista’ and ‘St. Spas’, which received direct support from the benefactor, the article also examines the fate of buildings bearing his name – such as a Charitable society, a cultural center (chitalishte), and a bookstore named Ivan Denkoglu. Within the context of these Sofia buildings, related topics are also discussed, including the final resting place of Ivan Denkoglu’s parents, the fate of his library, and the activities of the Sofia Charitable Society ‘Iv. N. Denkoglu’, among others. The study aims to connect the history of these buildings with the broader history of Sofia and the memory of the benefactor.

Keywords: Sofia, memory, education, charity, Ivan Denkoglu, cultural and historical heritage