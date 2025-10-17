Prof. Ivelin Ivanov

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University, Veliko Tarnovo

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-5-4-arm

Abstract. The beginning of the 13th century marked a particularly intense period of military clashes in the Balkans, especially in the lands of Latin Romania, resulting from the Fourth Crusade and the rise of the Latin Empire (1204 – 1261). In these military campaigns, different military systems and correspondingly different types of armament collided: the traditional Byzantine warfare, the Bulgarians’ and Cumans’ one, and the Latin Western European military art. The author analyzes the key characteristics of the armament and the modes of warfare typical of these three political powers. In conclusion, the author draws some basic findings about the specific characteristics and mutual influences in the military clashes in the lands of Latin Romania during the considered period.

Keywords: Latin Romania, Fourth Crusade, Latin Empire, medieval warfare