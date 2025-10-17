Dr. Desislava Vladimirova, Assist. Prof.

Faculty of History,

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-5-5-ber

Abstract. This article explores the elusive presence of Berbers in Islamic Sicily between the 9th and 11th centuries. A major challenge of the topic is the lack of ethnic differentiation in medieval narratives: both Christian and Muslim sources typically categorize Sicily’s population according to religious affiliation, rather than ethnic identity. In contrast to al-Andalus, where Berber communities are more visibly represented in the sources, their presence in Sicily appears fragmentary and often ambiguous.

The aim of the study is to identify, systematize, and interpret the historical evidence relating to Berbers in Sicily. Methodologically, it combines a comparative analysis of data from various medieval Arabic chronicles with a critical review and reassessment of existing historiographical approaches.

A key contribution of the study is the discussion of the possible presence of Berber Christians in Sicily prior to the Islamic conquest of the island in the 9th century. A chronological synthesis of references concerning Muslim Berbers is presented and analyzed. The study situates developments in Sicily within the broader political dynamics of North Africa, with particular emphasis on the role of the Kutāma Berbers in the 10th century and the increasing involvement of the Berber Zirid emirate in the 11th century.

The article also explores literary stereotypes about the Berbers in Arabic historical writing – both in general terms and in relation to their role in Sicily. Particular attention is given to the spread of Ibāḍī Khārijism, which may have been introduced by Berber settlers. As a marginal movement within regions dominated by Sunnī Islam, Khārijite groups are often depicted in a negative light in Arabic chronicles. The article engages with these contested issues in an effort to offer a nuanced perspective on the Berber presence in medieval Sicily.

Keywords: Berbers, Islamic Sicily, Mediterranean, Medieval period, Arabic historiography