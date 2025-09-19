Dr. Daniel Polihronov

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-4-7-soc

Abstract. The present article surveys the International Conference in Scientific Research and Good Practices in the field of Social Inclusions and Education Work with Inmates During and After Imprisonment, held on November 21, 2024 at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski. The reports presented at the conference and included in the same interdisciplinary collection of conference papers are reviewed within the framework of a very broad context – historic, legal, social, pedagogical, and philological fields. The conference main goal was to support the Faculty of Pedagogy students training in social inclusion and education work with offenders, being also useful for others such as researchers, specialists and experts interested in this scientific field.

Keywords: social inclusion and education work, imprisonment, international conference in scientific research and good practices, collection of scientific papers