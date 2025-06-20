Olha Matiash1), Oleksandr Shkolnyi2)

1)Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi State Pedagogical University, Vinnytsia (Ukraine)

2)Dragomanov Ukrainian State University, Kyiv (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-2-6-tmu

Abstract. Since February 2022, Ukrainian education has been in extreme conditions of martial law. In this article, we analyze Ukrainian realities and experience in ensuring mathematical training of students in extreme conditions of martial law in the country. How do Ukrainian schools, teachers, and students work in wartime conditions? How is school mathematical education being restored and is it being restored in communities affected by the war? The acquired Ukrainian experience in organizing educational processes in such conditions is relevant against the background of increasing international interest in new extreme challenges.

Research methods: observations, conversations, interviews with teachers, students, parents of students, analysis of documents of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, analysis of current publications in the Ukrainian information space.

The article identifies and characterizes three special periods of the organization of educational processes: from February 24, 2022 – until the end of the 2021 – 2022 academic year; 2022 – 2023 academic year; 2023 – 2024 academic year.

Each of the specified periods has its own characteristics of education. For each of the specified periods, the conditions of martial law and the corresponding actions of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the activities of mathematics teachers and the activities of students are characterized. The main challenges (power outages, limited access to distance learning tools, air raids, lack of shelters) faced by Ukrainian students and teachers are considered. The state of organization of distance and blended learning in mathematics is described, and the problems that arise during its organization are outlined. Specific examples of organizing mathematics teaching in wartime and using interactive techniques that promote students’ emotional resilience and support their motivation to learn are provided.

Our general conclusions, which may be useful for other countries in crisis situations: the activities of all those involved in education in new extreme conditions must be clearly adjusted; the efficiency and balance of management documents are important; it is important to treat the difficulties of students in extreme learning conditions with increased attention and understanding; it is necessary to establish interaction and mutual support among teachers to find and implement new forms and means of learning in extreme conditions; methodologists, through various seminars and webinars, can help increase the ability of mathematics teachers to work effectively in extreme conditions.

Keywords: distance and blended learning; mathematics education; extreme learning conditions; wartime learning strategies