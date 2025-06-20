Aleksandar Milenković1), Nemanja Momčilović2)

1) University of Kragujevac, Faculty of Science, Kragujevac (Serbia)

2) First Grammar School Kragujevac, Kragujevac (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-2-5-icb

Abstract. Interdisciplinary connection of teaching content, as an approach that enables the deepening of knowledge in different subjects while simultaneously fostering various student competencies, is not sufficiently present in schools in the Republic of Serbia. Moreover, it is almost neglected in working with students gifted in mathematics. In this paper, we describe a two-lesson session on the topic Applications of Differential Calculus in Physics, in which we connected teaching content from Mathematical Analysis with Algebra and Physics in working with fourth-year high school students in Kragujevac, specifically those enrolled in the specialized mathematics program. Students had the opportunity to revisit and deepen previously acquired knowledge in Physics, and simultaneously recognize the application of differential calculus, which they had recently learned. The paper presents the problems solved by the students during the session, as well as the results of a survey, in which students evaluated this approach as useful, engaging, and they expressed that it increased their interest in studying mathematics and physics in greater depth.

Keywords: interdisciplinary connection; calculus; mathematics; physics; students gifted in mathematics