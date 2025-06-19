Valentina Kostic1), Tanja Sekulic2)

1)Academy of Applied Technical and Preschool Studies Nis – Department Pirot (Serbia)

2)Technical College of Applied Sciences in Zrenjanin (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-2-4-evr

Abstract. This paper emphasizes the introduction of the innovative typology of tasks in calculus education to enhance students’ visual reasoning skills. The proposed typology includes graphical tasks that require students to engage with images to derive meanings, justify solutions, and foster a deeper conceptual understanding of function derivatives. By integrating these tasks, we aim to address the imbalances in mathematics education regarding traditional approach, which often favors algebraic over graphical representation. This new typology will help students develop a well-rounded understanding, bridging the gap between symbolic manipulation and graphical interpretation.

Keywords: visualization; graphical tasks; calculus; derivative