Language and Culture / Език и култура

Magdalena Kostova-Panayotova

Madeleine Danova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski|

https://doi.org/10.53656/for2025-04-08

Abstract. The article focuses on the book by Cameroonian writer Djaili Amadou Amal, Impatient Women, in which the author addresses the painful issue of women’s rights in certain societies, as well as in modern civilization, which sometimes disregards the double standards prevalent in its practices and does nothing to change the status quo. Among the key themes of the book is the concept of patience, which permeates the female experience from birth to death within the narrative. The book poses unambiguous questions: Do we truly know the people close to us? Are they truly close if they depersonalize us? On the one hand, can there be unimaginable freedoms, and on the other, a demand for complete obedience and depersonalization? Another serious inquiry raised by Amal’s book is whether values change, what those values are, who is responsible for this change, and whether a society can progress if technological advancements cannot liberate it from the spiritual primitivism present in some communities.

Keywords: human rights, women, values, patience, African literature, linguodidactology