Dr. Ivan Popov

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-04-04

Abstract. The article deals with the problem of the boundaries in contemporary humanities – if “everything is a text” and the process of assimilation and interpretation of new meanings is fundamentally open and infinite, then do we have any grounds to distinguish between different kinds of understanding of the cultural phenomena surrounding us? The central thesis of the article is that precisely those claims that are theoretical in nature should be read and discussed in a way that is alien to the philological perspective. However, this is not necessarily a problem – the internal heterogeneity of humanitarian thinking may be an advantage considering the point of development reached in the “camp” of the natural sciences.

Keywords: humanities, philology, theory, Hegel, Michel Foucault