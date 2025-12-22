Dr. Anny Atanasova, Chief Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Viktoriya Kalaydzhieva, Chief Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Radostina Yuleva-Chuchulayna, Chief Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Kalina Durova-Angelova, Chief Assist. Prof.

South-West University „Neofit Rilski“

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-6-5-the

Abstract. Higher education is constantly evolving in parallel with societal transformations. This study examines the role of higher education for the professional realization of students through the dialectical unification of theoretical and practical knowledge. The aim is to outline the main problems and prospects in this area, as well as to propose possible measures for effectively addressing the identified challenges. The methodological preparation for creating the article is based on the observation, collection, and analysis of information materials from reports, strategies, as well as additional scientific materials to support the theoretical concept of the topic. Empirical research has also been conducted through questionnaires, and statistical methods have been used to process and analyse the results obtained. The results of the study emphasize the key role of higher education for the professional realization of students. The data show that students perceive the university not only as a place for acquiring knowledge but also as a means for future professional development. High levels of satisfaction with the specialties, material base, and teaching, as well as the willingness to recommend the programs, show students’ confidence in the educational process. Although a significant share of students remains unemployed, there is a clear desire for a practical orientation and integration into the labour market. This highlights the need for higher education to strengthen the connection with the real work environment through internships, practical projects and mentoring initiatives that further increase students’ confidence and preparedness for a successful career.

Keywords: higher education, professional realization, higher education institutions, practical training.