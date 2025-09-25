Dávid Paksi1), Márk Csóka1), Szilárd Svitek2)

1)Department of Informatics, J. Selye University – Komárno (Slovakia)

2)Department of Mathematics, J. Selye University – Komárno (Slovakia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-6-bgp

Abstract. The widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) offers new opportunities in many topics of mathematics education. As science and technology are constantly evolving, information technology is becoming increasingly intertwined with education. Modeling, simulation and visualization are already proven methods in teaching subjects such as physics, chemistry or engineering. These methods can help students see connections more clearly and develop their creative thinking. This paper aims to further explore this direction in the field of mathematics education, with focus on differential equations. We chose spreadsheets as our tool to calculate and visualize the processes described by differential equations. We demonstrate a wide range of applications of differential equations through real-life examples, such as in modeling physical, biological, and economic processes. This method provides students with a better understanding of the practical usefulness and applicability of these equations. The study thus shows how integrating ICT into mathematics education can help students gain a deeper understanding of the underlying mathematical concepts and improve their mathematical thinking and problem-solving skills. ICT tools enable teachers to use interactive and engaging teaching methods, resulting in an exciting and practical education for students. This paper outlines the potential of ICT in mathematics education, with a focus on the use of spreadsheets for modeling and visualization. It highlights the benefits of integrating technology into the classroom to enhance student learning and engagement.

Keywords: mathematics education, spreadsheets, differential equations, interdisciplinary education, advanced uses of ICT, real-world problems