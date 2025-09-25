Erëmirë R. Aliu, Shpëtim Rexhepi, and Egzona Iseni

Mother Teresa University, Skopje, North Macedonia

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-4-5-iug

Abstract. This study explores the impact of mathematical software, specifically GeoGebra, on tenth-grade students’ understanding of quadratic equations and functions. The research was conducted in two classes with similar academic levels: one class (X/3) was taught using traditional methods, while the other (X/4) integrated mathematical software into the learning process. The objective was to analyze how these tools influence students’ conceptual understanding, error reduction, and overall engagement in mathematics. The study identifies common difficulties and misconceptions students face while learning quadratic equations and functions. Various examples illustrate the errors encountered and highlight strategies to avoid them. The integration of mathematical software provided students with a more interactive and intuitive learning experience, significantly improving their problem-solving abilities. To assess the impact, a comparative analysis was performed using evaluation tests, questionnaires, and student interviews. The results revealed that students in class X/4 performed better in solving quadratic equations and graphing quadratic functions compared to their peers in class X/3. The Chi-square statistical analysis confirmed that the use of mathematical software positively influenced students’ comprehension and accuracy in mathematical problem-solving. These findings emphasize the importance of incorporating technology in mathematics education to enhance conceptual understanding and engagement. The study suggests that educational institutions should integrate mathematical software into their curricula to foster a more effective learning environment. Future research can explore its long-term impact on mathematical proficiency and its application in other areas of mathematics.

Keywords: quadratic equations, quadratic functions, GeoGebra, student difficulties