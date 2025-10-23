Dr. Viera Šilonová, Assoc. Prof.,

Prof. Dr. Vladimír Klein

University of Prešov (Slovakia)

Dr. Ivana Rochovská, Assoc. Prof.

Matej Bel University in Banská Bystrica (Slovakia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-8.06

Abstract. The research focuses on analysing the attitudes and opinions of educational and professional staff in preschools regarding the work of school support teams, with an emphasis on their roles and functions at the pre-primary level of the educational system. It is a question of research conducted among specialists in the Slovak Republic. A questionnaire of the researcher’s own design was used, completed by 83 respondents from 79 preschools. The study confirmed that an essential and extremely important determinant of an inclusive approach to the education of preschool children is the effective work of members of school support teams, particularly special education teachers, not only in relation to children with special educational needs but also in the education of all children.

Keywords: educational and professional staff, inclusive education, preschool, school support team