Muharem Mollov1), Dimitar Stoitsov1), Gencho Stoitsоv1)

1) Paisii Hilendarski University – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2025-3-2-saa

Abstract. This study explores the impact of Competency-Based Education (CBE) on students’ academic performance in selected STEM disciplines and on their intrinsic motivation. In the context of growing interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), the research examines whether the implementation of CBE can enhance student achievement and foster deeper motivation. The study was conducted with two groups of students from “Hristo Botev” High School in the village of Chepintsi. To assess intrinsic motivation, questionnaires were administered before and after the CBE intervention. Academic achievement was evaluated through tests and grades. The working hypothesis suggested that CBE would positively affect both academic outcomes and intrinsic motivation. The results support this hypothesis, highlighting the potential of CBE as an effective educational approach for developing young STEM learners. The findings indicate that CBE contributes not only to improved academic performance but also to greater interest and engagement in scientific and technological fields.

Keywords: competency-based education, motivation, STEM, CBE, PISA 2025